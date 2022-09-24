Police release e-fit after woman is sexually assaulted by man on e-scooter near Tesco in Fratton

At around 12.15pm on Friday, September 9, a woman in her 20s was walking along Fratton Way in the direction of Tesco Extra, when she was approached by a man on an e-scooter, near to the crossroads outside the Ibis hotel.

The man spoke to the woman before sexually assaulting her. He then made off on the e-scooter, towards Tesco.

An e-fit of a man police want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault on Fratton Way, Portsmouth, on September 9, around 12.15pm

Police officers have now released this e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to.

He is described as:

Aged 20-30

5ft 8-5ft 10 inches tall

Slim build

Short dark hair

Tanned skin

Facial hair on his chin and maybe a moustache

Was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and carrying a bag.

If you recognise him or have any information that may help, call 101 quoting reference 44220367938.