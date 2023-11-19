News you can trust since 1877
Elderly man released with no further action after male tried to snatch child away from parents in Portsmouth

A man has been released from custody after someone tried to snatch a child away from their parents.
By Freddie Webb
Published 19th Nov 2023, 12:12 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2023, 12:20 GMT
Police arrested an elderly man in Commercial Road yesterday morning (November 18) at roughly 11.56am. A police spokesman previously said: “It was reported that a man approached a family in suspicious circumstances before grabbing hold of one of their children.

“The man was challenged by the parents before leaving the area. The child was uninjured. The 72-year-old was arrested on suspicion of taking a child so as to remove them from a person having lawful control.”

A man was arrested on November 18 in Commercial Road after a child was grabbed and forced away from their parents. The arrest was made at Coral in Edinburgh Road. Picture: The News Portsmouth.A man was arrested on November 18 in Commercial Road after a child was grabbed and forced away from their parents. The arrest was made at Coral in Edinburgh Road. Picture: The News Portsmouth.
The arrest was made in the Coral bookmakers in Edinburgh Road. Police have now released the man, but continuing to investigate what happened.

“Following a review of all the evidence available to police, the man has now been released with no further action taken,” the spokesman added. “This incident has now been filed pending any further information coming to light.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230471942.

Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.