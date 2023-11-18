News you can trust since 1877
Elderly man who tried to snatch child away from family arrested in Coral bookmakers in Commercial Road, Portsmouth

Police have arrested a man after someone tried to snatch a child away from their parents.
By Freddie Webb
Published 18th Nov 2023, 14:26 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 14:26 GMT
Officers rushed to the scene in Commercial Road at 11.56am this morning. One eyewitness said the male was handcuffed and put in the back of a police transit vehicle. Three other police vehicles were spotted in the area.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “It was reported that a man approached a family in suspicious circumstances before grabbing hold of one of their children. The man was challenged by the parents before leaving the area.

A man was arrested on November 18 in Commercial Road after a child was grabbed and forced away from their parents. The arrest was made at Coral in Edinburgh Road. Picture: The News Portsmouth.A man was arrested on November 18 in Commercial Road after a child was grabbed and forced away from their parents. The arrest was made at Coral in Edinburgh Road. Picture: The News Portsmouth.
"The child was uninjured.” Attending officers made the arrest inside the Coral bookmakers in Edinburgh Road. “The 72-year-old was arrested on suspicion of taking a child so as to remove them from a person having lawful control,” police added.

“He remains in custody at this time.” Anyone with who wishes to report a crime can contact police on 101 or online.