Waitrose: Man in his 90s duped and robbed by bogus charity worker at Locks Heath store as police hunt woman
The victim had cash swiped from them near Waitrose in Locks Heath Centre Way this Thursday (February 15). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released a CCTV image of a female in connection with the incident.
They said: "The victim was approached by a woman, who said she was collecting money for charity. When he took his wallet out to give her money, she pushed him and took money from his wallet before making off.
"Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak with anyone who can assist their enquiries." The robbery took place at 11.45am. The woman is described as being aged between 30 and 40, 5ft 6ins tall and of a medium build. She has dark brown shoulder length hair.
She was wearing a navy blue coat, jeans, a face mask and glasses, and was carrying a clipboard and a small bag. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44240067405. Information can also be submitted online via the police website.