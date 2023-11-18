A man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in Portsmouth and carrying weapons.

Police made the arrest in Waterlooville yesterday afternoon (November 17). Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that the 20-year-old male was wanted for questioning as officers try to clamp down on drug dealing in the city.

The man was detained in relation to the circulation of crack and heroin. Officers also seized several weapons including some “large” knives”.

The arrest was made in Waterlooville. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The force said: “He remains in custody at this time and was arrested on suspicion of offences including: being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, possessing a firearm without a certificate, possession of offensive weapons in a private place, and possession of criminal property.

"A number a large knives were also seized along with two firearms that are used to discharge blanks. Enquiries are ongoing.”