Elderly woman seriously injured when hit by car on pedestrian crossing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An elderly pensioner was seriously injured when she was hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police tape

The crash happened at about 3.40pm on 15 October on West Heath Road, Farnborough, which involved a pedestrian and a grey Hyundai i30, and took place on a pedestrian crossing just before West Heath Roundabout.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and she remains there for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If anyone has any information regarding this incident, or has any relevant dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage, please call 101 quoting reference 44240448877,” a police statement said.

You can also make a report online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/