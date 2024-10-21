Elderly woman seriously injured when hit by car on pedestrian crossing
The crash happened at about 3.40pm on 15 October on West Heath Road, Farnborough, which involved a pedestrian and a grey Hyundai i30, and took place on a pedestrian crossing just before West Heath Roundabout.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and she remains there for treatment.
“If anyone has any information regarding this incident, or has any relevant dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage, please call 101 quoting reference 44240448877,” a police statement said.
You can also make a report online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/