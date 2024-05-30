Emergency incident in Southsea's Victoria Road North with police present

By Joe Williams
Published 30th May 2024, 12:38 BST
Police are are currently in attendance at an ongoing emergency situation in Southsea.

Victoria Road North, in Southsea, has a number of police vehicles blocking the road as they deal with an emergency situation. Two police cars have been seen parked across the road preventing traffic from going through between Bailey’s Road and Stansted Road.

We have approached the police for comment and will provide an update as soon as we have it.

