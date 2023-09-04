Emergency incident on Portsmouth seafront sees St George's Road toilets closed with police and paramedics on the scene
Police officers and paramedics attended an emergency incident on the seafront this afternoon which saw a public toilet closed.
By Joe Buncle
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 14:46 BST
Two police cars and an ambulance were seen parked outside the toilet block in St. George’s Road, Eastney this afternoon as emergency services personnel stood outside the building. The male toilets were closed with a sheet draped over the doorway.
NOW READ: Firefighters and paramedics rushed to Havant railway station after car crashes through railings
The nature of the incident is currently unknown but Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been approached for a comment. More details to follow.