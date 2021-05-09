Emsworth boy, 16, arrested over car crash that led to 'extremely unusual' police chase over Langstone mudflats
POLICE have arrested a 16-year-old boy for drug-driving over a car crash in Hayling Island, which saw the driver attempt to flee across the nearby harbour’s mudflats.
The crash occurred after officers attempted to stop a Vauxhall Astra in Havant Road, Hayling Island, just after 7pm yesterday.
After a short chase, the vehicle hit a wall and the driver ran off.
On Twitter, Hampshire police said officers gave chase in an ‘extremely unusual’ pursuit.
In a Tweet, an officer said: ‘Brief pursuit in a vehicle, followed by some extremely unusual effort to evade us in a foot chase. 20 minutes through bushes and then into the mudflats at Langstone.
‘Driver detained and requiring a shower.’
A 16-year-old boy from Emsworth has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
He said: ‘A 16-year-old boy from Emsworth was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, using a vehicle on a road without third party insurance, theft of a motor vehicle, and driving a vehicle with a proportion of a specific controlled drug above the specified limit.’
He has been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.