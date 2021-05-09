Emsworth boy, 16, arrested over car crash that led to 'extremely unusual' police chase over Langstone mudflats

POLICE have arrested a 16-year-old boy for drug-driving over a car crash in Hayling Island, which saw the driver attempt to flee across the nearby harbour’s mudflats.

By Richard Lemmer
Sunday, 9th May 2021, 11:46 am
Updated Sunday, 9th May 2021, 11:55 am

The crash occurred after officers attempted to stop a Vauxhall Astra in Havant Road, Hayling Island, just after 7pm yesterday.

After a short chase, the vehicle hit a wall and the driver ran off.

On Twitter, Hampshire police said officers gave chase in an ‘extremely unusual’ pursuit.

The crashed Astra and the muddy arrested teenager after the chase across mudflats Pictures: Hampshire police

In a Tweet, an officer said: ‘Brief pursuit in a vehicle, followed by some extremely unusual effort to evade us in a foot chase. 20 minutes through bushes and then into the mudflats at Langstone.

‘Driver detained and requiring a shower.’

A 16-year-old boy from Emsworth has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

POLICE posted a picture of an officer's muddy boots after the chase Picture: Hampshire police

He said: ‘A 16-year-old boy from Emsworth was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, using a vehicle on a road without third party insurance, theft of a motor vehicle, and driving a vehicle with a proportion of a specific controlled drug above the specified limit.’

He has been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Police also posted a picture of the shower gel and towels that the teenager was offered back at the station Picture: Hampshire police