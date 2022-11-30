A 77-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man from Emsworth were both involved in a collision last Friday. Emergency services rushed to Main Road, Bosham, at roughly 2pm.

An arrest was made on suspicion of dangerous and drink driving, but Sussex police are appealing for more information. They said: ‘Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Bosham on Friday in which two people were seriously injured.

The crash happened in Main Road, Bosham. Picture: Google Street View.

‘A 27-year-old man from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol. He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.