Emsworth man and woman 'seriously injured and hospitalised' following crash in Bosham with suspected drink driver
TWO people were ‘seriously injured’ and hospitalised after being involved in a crash involving a suspected drink driver.
A 77-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man from Emsworth were both involved in a collision last Friday. Emergency services rushed to Main Road, Bosham, at roughly 2pm.
An arrest was made on suspicion of dangerous and drink driving, but Sussex police are appealing for more information. They said: ‘Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Bosham on Friday in which two people were seriously injured.
‘A 27-year-old man from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol. He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
‘An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident. Anybody who witnessed the collision, events leading up to it or has relevant dashcam/CCTV footage is asked to contact police online, via 101 or by emailing [email protected], quoting Operation Baldock.’