Ian Garland, 63, of Barwell Grove, Emsworth, was in his mid-twenties and living in Chichester when he committed the offence.

Having met and befriended a girl who lived nearby he proceeded to groom her over a period of three years.

He took her to isolated locations near the city where he assaulted her on many occasions.

The incidents took place between 1982 and 1985, with Garland being 11-years-older than the girl.

An investigation was launched three years ago with Garland later being charged with two counts of indecent assault and two counts of incitement to engage in sexual activity.

It comes as he had previously been convicted of two counts of indecent assault and two counts of incitement to engage in sexual activity.

Appearing at Salisbury Crown Court yesterday, Garland was handed a prison sentence of two years and eight months.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the next ten years.

Detective constable Louise Clark of West Sussex CID said Garland had ‘systematically groomed’ the girl, ‘taking advantage of her natural vulnerability for his own sexual gratification.’

‘Eventually his victim managed to break the relationship, but what happened to her has affected her life ever since,’ she added.

‘Three years ago she eventually came to us and we immediately began an investigation which resulted in Garland having no choice but to admit his terrible actions.’

