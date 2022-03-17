Portsmouth predator Christopher Spybey, 44, was found guilty by jurors of sexual assault following a trial with him locked-up for 12-months – leaving the victim feeling ‘empowered’ and hoping to ‘inspire others’ to come forward who suffer similar abuse.

Spybey must sign the sex offenders register for 10 years after he ambushed the woman in her 50s in London Road, Hilsea, around 7pm on October 28 while brandishing a knife.

Spybey, of no fixed address but who was previously living in Sandleford Road, Havant, had repeatedly denied the offence – putting his victim through the ordeal of a court trial.

Sex attacker Christopher Spybey has been jailed. Pic Hants police

The sex offender approached his ‘panicked’ prey as she was getting in a parked car and started groping her all over her body and trying to hug and kiss her, which she rejected.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told The News: ‘Spybey might just think that he was chatting up a girl in the street…and maybe 30 years ago that’s what people would have said.

‘But today you can’t start touching and grabbing someone like that. It was harrowing.’

The female said she was briefly aware of Spybey’s lurking presence seconds before the incident after she noticed a man with a foot brace and crutches.

Then suddenly, as she had just got into her car and was about to turn the engine on, the predator’s head appeared with him ‘crouched down and leaning into the car’ on the driver’s side.

This signalled the start of a prolonged assault that flitted between Spybey being friendly and menacing, interspersed with bizarre exchanges, as the victim used her ‘wits’ to disarm him by building a rapport with her determined attacker who stunk of alcohol.

‘He lent in and started grabbing my leg and started saying “I noticed you walking past”, and “I think you are beautiful”,’ she said of Spybey’s approach.

Despite attempting to fob him by saying ‘sorry it’s not me (you are looking for)’, Spybey upped the ante by rubbing his hands up the woman’s legs before he was pushed away.

‘I did go into panic mode,’ she said. ‘I said to him, “you’re making me feel uncomfortable. I had an incident happen to me in my past”. But he got angry and said “why are you taking it out on me?”

‘He then touched my breasts and tried to kiss me. When I tried to stop him he said I was was leading him on.

‘I said, “it’s not you it’s me, I don’t want to be with anyone at the moment”. He got angry and replied, “you could be with someone else and be happy. We could drive away and have a good time”.

‘I was at my wits end and was desperate to get out of the car if he would let me. He showed me he had a knife at one point as well.’

The woman pushed ahead with attempts to get him onside by focusing the conversation on his foot brace, talking about tattoos and children. She also managed to get his name and age.

Despite continuing his advances, Spybey finally caved in when she said to him: ‘How would you feel if this was happening to your daughter?’

Spybey admitted he ‘wouldn’t want that’ and said: ‘You can go.’

The lady, sensing her moment to finally wriggle free of Spybey’s relentless pursuit, quickly exited the car and crossed the road as the predator shouted abuse across the road.

Fortunately there was a passing man walking along the street. ‘I told him to make sure Spybey did not follow me as I had to walk down a dark alleyway,’ she said.

Then, finally, she was home.

Despite initially brushing the incident off, the mum was persuaded to contact police by her concerned family.

A short time later a ‘fantastic’ police officer came over to take more details of her attacker, before declaring: ‘I know exactly who this is.’

The woman said the response ‘rang alarm bells’ and despite her still playing down the incident to the officer by saying ‘(Spybey) was just trying it on’, the police constable insisted: ‘This is sexual assault.’

The woman decided she would ‘see things through’ with her feeling the ‘incredible’ police support throughout the whole process.

This culminated in a court appearance where she came face to face with Spybey – with her wanting to look him in the eye without a screen shield when giving evidence.

‘It was quite harrowing at court,’ she said. ‘They were coming up with things about my past and bringing up anything and everything they could to make it sound like I was wrong. But thankfully the jury listened to me and realised I was saying the truth.

‘Spybey and his barrister did not help their case by contradicting themselves.’

And despite Spybey attempting to ‘put her off’ by staring at her and gesticulating during her evidence, the victim was pleased she went to court. ‘I wanted to look him across the courtroom to say this was not acceptable,’ she said.

‘I put my point across and found it empowering to say how I felt and was listened to.

‘I felt I could do it and was very supported by police all the way through.’

The victim said it was important to make a stand for other women. ‘I was shaken by the experience. However, I can handle it but someone else might be different,’ she said.

‘If people can be inspired to come forward and take the plunge I would say it’s worth it especially with all the support you get. Witness support at court was absolutely fantastic too.’

With a 12-month jail term, which Spybey will only have to serve half of in prison, it means the menace will once again be free to roam the streets in less than two months after he was on remand for about four months.

The victim said: ‘I don’t give it much thought. I just hope he will leave me alone.

‘A one-year jail term is fine but the most pleasing thing for me is him being on the sex offenders register for 10 years because it means if something else happens to anyone he will be pulled up for it straight away. It might make him think twice.

‘Police will also be able to keep an eye on him.’

Reflecting on how she feels now more than a week on from Spybey being found guilty and sentenced for sexual assault and possessing a knife, the lady added: ‘I’m glad it’s over and can close that chapter. It has changed me especially in terms of my girls who I worry about being safe when they go out.

‘I will not let it be part of who I am, it will not define me.’

