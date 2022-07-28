Officers found the victim, 47, seriously injured on some land along Marlpit Lane, in Woodmancote near Emsworth.

The man was flown by air ambulance to Southampton General Hospital on Saturday, after police responded to a call at 11.10am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was found seriously injured on Marlpit Lane, in Woodmancote near Emsworth. He later died in hospital. Picture: Google Street View.

He died on Monday, with his next of kin being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives consider his death suspicious, and have launched an investigation.

Two men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday.

Both of them remain in custody at this time.

A third person was also detained.

Senior investigating officer DI Gareth Hicks, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: ‘First and foremost, our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

‘This has been a dynamic and fast-moving investigation, and I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward to help and support our enquiries so far.

SEE ALSO: Head professional at Hampshire golf club jailed for fraud

‘There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area as our investigation progresses and I encourage anyone to speak to one of our officers if they have any concerns or information they believe could assist in our investigation.’

Sussex police detectives are keen to identify and speak to anyone who may have seen any unusual or suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of Marlpit Lane, between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is advised to contact the police online, or to call 101 quoting Operation Bridport.