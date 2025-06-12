Emsworth residents urged to report suspicious activity after home broken into and Volvo V60 stolen

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Jun 2025, 15:37 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 15:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The police are urging Emsworth residents to report suspicious behaviour following a burglary in the area this month.

Between 3.40am and 4.45am on Sunday, June 8, entry was forced into a house in Christopher Way, Emsworth.

Police officers placeholder image
Police officers

Car keys were stolen from within the property and a grey Volvo V60, which was parked on the driveway, was taken.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The police have confirmed that the vehicle was recovered in Studland Close in Southampton, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Get The News for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has said to report any suspicious people or vehicles in the Emsworth neighbourhood by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can report this information on the police website, click here for more.

Contact the police on 999 if an incident is in progress. Anyone with information about the incident in Christopher Way should contact police on 101, quoting 44250250257.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshireEmsworthPolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice