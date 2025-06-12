Emsworth residents urged to report suspicious activity after home broken into and Volvo V60 stolen
Between 3.40am and 4.45am on Sunday, June 8, entry was forced into a house in Christopher Way, Emsworth.
Car keys were stolen from within the property and a grey Volvo V60, which was parked on the driveway, was taken.
The police have confirmed that the vehicle was recovered in Studland Close in Southampton, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has said to report any suspicious people or vehicles in the Emsworth neighbourhood by calling 101.
Contact the police on 999 if an incident is in progress. Anyone with information about the incident in Christopher Way should contact police on 101, quoting 44250250257.