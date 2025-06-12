The police are urging Emsworth residents to report suspicious behaviour following a burglary in the area this month.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 3.40am and 4.45am on Sunday, June 8, entry was forced into a house in Christopher Way, Emsworth.

Police officers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police have confirmed that the vehicle was recovered in Studland Close in Southampton, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has said to report any suspicious people or vehicles in the Emsworth neighbourhood by calling 101.

Contact the police on 999 if an incident is in progress. Anyone with information about the incident in Christopher Way should contact police on 101, quoting 44250250257.