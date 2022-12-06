Stephanie Smith and Oliver Lower, of Emsworth firm Fallen&Found Arboriculture, admitted the theft has been ‘crippling’ with them now having to close the business. The Land Rover Defender was taken from their Havant Road driveway along with a chipper at 4.05am on Saturday.

The couple, who have four children between them, have been left struggling as Christmas approaches as they fight to claim insurance. They had moved from Romsey to escape being on the receiving end of thieves, but have now had items stolen on four occasions - with them declaring the industry is ‘rife’ for stealing. ‘It is absolutely revolting how they can take equipment that ends up taking your livelihood overnight,’ Stephanie, 37, said.

‘We have been stolen from before but this is the first time our vehicle and chipper have gone. It has had disastrous consequences with us having to close the business. This close to Christmas has been crippling as we have children to account for.’

The couple said CCTV from a nearby premises shows the Land Rover and chipper being driven towards Emsworth town. Police have been contacted but Stephanie admitted she had been left disappointed after the lack of response. ‘I know they have priorities but there needs to be at least some kind of acknowledgement of it,’ she said. ‘I’m not surprised thieves go out and steal when there is no consequence to stealing it seems.

‘We understand the likelihood of a return is unlikely but it needs to be highlighted. I don’t want it to be easy for whoever took the vehicle and chipper. A lot of tree surgeons are angry about thefts happening and people getting away with it. Businesses are shutting down as a result.’

Stephanie said the claim for the Land Rover is progressing but the claim for the chipper has ‘gone quiet’ with her saying they cannot afford to wait a year like they did with a previous theft to receive insurance money for new equipment. ‘It is heart-wrenching to lose the items as well as making as all feel uneasy,’ she added.

Oliver Lower, of Emsworth firm Fallen&Found Arboriculture, which has had its Land Rover and chipper stolen