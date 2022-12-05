Visitors were left ‘shocked’ during the paranormal tour of the Gosport Isolation Hospital, now the location of the Don Stylers Physical Training Centre at Monks Walk. The site was formerly a Victorian infectious disease hospital but is now used as a gym as well as for ghost tours.

Andy Ayres, of Ghost Hunter Tours, said those on the tour on Saturday felt a presence behind them before the reflection appeared in the mirror as guests held hands. ‘If you look at the reflection in the mirror you can see what looks like a male,’ Andy said. ‘At the event we only had one male guest and he didn’t look anything like this. At the time this happened the guests were saying they were sensing a male figure behind them.’

He added: ‘We encourage our guests to say what they are feeling and at this exact time they were all saying they could sense a male behind them. As you can see they are all looking behind them at exactly the moment this was taken.

‘If it is something he looks modern to me. Their reaction after feeling (the presence) and after the picture taken was shown to them was shock as you can imagine.’

The pictures show women on the ghost tour holding hands before looking in the mirror reflection. A second close up picture shows the apparent ghost.