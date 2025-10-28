Enquiries continue after a man sexually assaulted a woman on a bus where he tried to kiss her before making grotesque gestures to her.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police have renewed an appeal for information after a woman in her 40s, on the number 3 bus approaching The Hard, was assaulted by a man who tried to kiss her.

Police are appealing for information. | Brian Jackson - stock.adobe.com

The woman was not hurt as a result of the incident, which happened at approximately 1pm on Friday, July 4, but despite pushing him away, the man continued to make inappropriate gestures at her through the window after he got off the bus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been described as a white man, who was wearing a black baseball cap and gold chain. As part of the police investigation, a 48-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, where he has been released on conditional bail until January 14.

The police been carrying out various enquiries including reviewing CCTV, but they would like to speak to other passengers who were on the bus or who were in the area who may be able to assist the investigation.