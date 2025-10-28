Enquiries continues after man sexually assaulted woman by trying to kiss her on bus

Published 28th Oct 2025, 12:20 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 12:21 GMT
Enquiries continue after a man sexually assaulted a woman on a bus where he tried to kiss her before making grotesque gestures to her.

The police have renewed an appeal for information after a woman in her 40s, on the number 3 bus approaching The Hard, was assaulted by a man who tried to kiss her.

Police are appealing for information. | Brian Jackson - stock.adobe.com

The woman was not hurt as a result of the incident, which happened at approximately 1pm on Friday, July 4, but despite pushing him away, the man continued to make inappropriate gestures at her through the window after he got off the bus.

He has been described as a white man, who was wearing a black baseball cap and gold chain. As part of the police investigation, a 48-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, where he has been released on conditional bail until January 14.

The police been carrying out various enquiries including reviewing CCTV, but they would like to speak to other passengers who were on the bus or who were in the area who may be able to assist the investigation.

If you have any information which could assist the police, please report this by calling 101 and quoting 44250296499, or report online. Click here for more.

