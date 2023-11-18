Escalating anti-social behaviour and harassment forces police to issue dispersal order in Gosport town centre
Incidents have been escalating in Gosport Town Centre. The order was implemented at 8.30pm yesterday evening and will continue until 8.30pm tomorrow evening.
Gosport Police reported on Facebook that the powers were issued under Section 34 of the Antisocial Behaviour Crime and Policing Act following “an increase in anti-social behaviour, criminal offences and harassing behaviour”. The force added that it is likely to continue throughout the weekend.
"Officers will be able to give direction for persons to leave this area if they are likely to cause alarm, harassment and distress or other criminal behaviour within the red mapped area which focuses on our town area,” they said. "Persons failing to disperse can be subject to arrest and/or prosecution.”
Anyone who is told to leave the area which a dispersal order covers is not allowed to return while it is in force.