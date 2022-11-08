Giving an update on Monday, police said a woman in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs. The arrest followed the mysterious deaths of two people on separate occasions last Wednesday in a flat in Estella Road, Buckland.

Police were first called to the sudden death of a man in his 50s at 10.40am. Later, officers on patrol came across a man in his 60s in Centaur Road who needed help, before he was taken back to the same flat. When police went in with him at 4.20pm they found the body of a woman in her 60s.

Police in Estella Road, Buckland, Portsmouth on Thursday Picture: Habibur Rahman

Speaking of the arrest on Monday, a police spokeswoman said: ‘We have now arrested a woman in connection with the deaths of two people at an address on Estella Road.

‘A 53-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug of Class A. She has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while our enquiries continue.’

The drugs arrest has sparked concerns of a possible bad batch in the area. But police, moving to calm fears, said: ‘We are not linking this investigation to any others at the current time, nor have we been made aware by our partners within the NHS and ambulance service of any incidents that could be connected.’

Last week neighbours said that the deceased were ‘good people’ and spoke of their shock at the sudden deaths.

One man said neighbours had no idea what had gone on. ‘I’ve not a clue what happened,’ he said. ‘All I heard was their dog screaming at one point. It seems weird the way it happened. It’s sad to see them go, especially in such strange circumstances.’