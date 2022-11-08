News you can trust since 1877
M27 closed in both directions from Portsmouth to Fareham after serious crash with air ambulance attending

THE M27 has been closed in both directions following a serious crash.

By Steve Deeks
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 1:18pm

The motorway has been closed after the collision westbound between junction 12-11.

Drivers are being warned of very heavy delays. These are stretching back to the A27 and M275.

An air ambulance has joined emergency services in attending the scene.

Live travel service Romanse posted: ‘M27 CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS between J12/#M275 #PortSolent and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an RTI, very heavy delays in both directions.’

The road is now only closed westbound.

M27 closed after crash
Air ambulance attending M27 crash near Portsmouth. Pic Habib Rahman
M27 crash near Portsmouth. Pic Habib Rahman
