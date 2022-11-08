M27 closed in both directions from Portsmouth to Fareham after serious crash with air ambulance attending
THE M27 has been closed in both directions following a serious crash.
By Steve Deeks
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
8th Nov 2022, 1:18pm
The motorway has been closed after the collision westbound between junction 12-11.
Drivers are being warned of very heavy delays. These are stretching back to the A27 and M275.
An air ambulance has joined emergency services in attending the scene.
Live travel service Romanse posted: ‘M27 CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS between J12/#M275 #PortSolent and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an RTI, very heavy delays in both directions.’
The road is now only closed westbound.