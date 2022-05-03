Ethan Barr, 24, charged after woman, 20, was raped at The Astoria nightclub in Portsmouth

A MAN has been charged after a 20-year-old woman was raped in a Portsmouth nightclub.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 3:47 pm

Ethan Barr, 24, from Kent, was charged following an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The woman was sexually assaulted in The Astoria nightclub, on Guildhall Walk.

The incident happened at The Astoria, in Guildhall Walk, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The woman was in Astoria nightclub on Guildhall Walk when she was attacked at some point between 2am and 3am.

‘She was helped by staff, the venue has assisted our investigation, and she is now being supported by specialist officers.’

Barr, of Mallings Drive, Bearsted, was remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

He was then further remanded to next appear in court on Monday, May 30.