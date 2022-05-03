The 45-year-old was on the dual carriageway on Bitterne Road West, Southampton, last night.

It happened at the road's junction with Rampart Road, at 10pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 45-year-old woman was hit by an Audi at the junction on Bitterne Road West, in Southampton. Picture: Google Street View.

A 51-year-old man was driving a black Audi, which was involved in the collision.

Officers closed the road for several hours while police investigated the incident.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are appealing for anyone who saw the incident.

‘It's believed the woman had been in the area around the BP garage for some time prior to the incident and we'd like to hear from anyone who saw a woman in the area in the time leading up to the collision.

‘Likewise, we would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen the Audi being driven before the incident took place.