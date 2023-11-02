Ex-police inspector due in court over sexual assaults on 18 men in police stations

News you can trust since 1877
A former police inspector is due in court after being charged with non-recent sexual assaults on 18 men in police stations.
By Steve Deeks
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:42 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 14:49 GMT
Gerard Hutchings, 64, of Wingrove Road, Ashurst, was charged on Wednesday with 29 offences, including indecent assaults, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and misconduct in a public office.

The charges relate to 18 complainants, who were aged between 17 and 31 at the time of alleged incidents. It follows an investigation by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Operation Marmion team.

Police tape. Picture: Dave Thompson/PAPolice tape. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA
The alleged offending took place between 1999 and 2007 in various police stations across the Hampshire force area, where Mr Hutchings worked as an inspector.

He left the force in 2007. The Operation Marmion team began an investigation in 2021, following reports about this alleged offending.

He is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday 5 December.