Hampshire schools closed: Live updates as Storm Ciarán forces schools to close due to severe weather
A number of schools have already announced they will be shut due to severe bad weather and as a safety measure.
Key Events
- Schools have announced their closure on Thursday due to Storm Ciarán
- Severe weather and safety is the reason schools are closing
- See updated list of schools closing across the area
Schools closure list
Hampshire County Council has been updating its list of the schools closing on Thursday.
See the latest closures here:
Portsmouth schools announce closures
Readers have posted on the News' Facebook page of schools closing in the city.
The city council's page says the storm will impact the area but has yet to provide any details on the schools closed:
Arundel Court Primary
The Portsmouth school will close
Swanmore College announces closure
The college is the latest to confirm its closure ahead of severe bad weather
M27 drivers warned
National Highways issued a warning to those using Hampshire's major motorway:
More schools announce closure
Hollywater School, East Hampshire
The Hamble School, Winchester and Eastleigh
Red Barn Community Primary School, Portchester
Hamble Primary School, New Forest
Alverstoke Community Infant School, Gosport
More schools announce closure
Cupernham Junior School, Test Valley
Cams Hill School, Fareham
Osborne School, Winchester and Eastleigh
Wallisdean Junior School, Fareham and Gosport
Wildern School, Winchester and Eastleigh
Boorley Park, Winchester and Eastleigh
Fernhurst Junior School announces closure
The school said: "Having taken advice from the Local City Council Fernhurst Junior School will be closed tomorrow. I am sorry for the late notice and I hope everybody stays safe and this storm does not cause the damage that is forecast. We anticipate being open as normal on Friday3rd November."
Strong winds and heavy rain
See here for further details on the storm - https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/weather/storm-ciaran-live-updates-as-strong-winds-and-heavy-rain-to-hit-portsmouth-today-after-weather-warnings-4393496
Fernhurst Junior School in Southsea makes announcement
Dear Parents / Carer
We will be following the advice of Portsmouth City Council in regards to the current weather warnings.
Our intention is to be open but if we are advised to close we will send a message via Arbor as soon as we are contacted by the City Council. Sorry for the inconvenience and hopefully we will see you all tomorrow.