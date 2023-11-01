News you can trust since 1877
Live

Hampshire schools closed: Live updates as Storm Ciarán forces schools to close due to severe weather

Schools are closing on Thursday as Storm Ciarán hits the region.
By Steve Deeks
Published 1st Nov 2023, 16:32 GMT
A number of schools have already announced they will be shut due to severe bad weather and as a safety measure.

18:24 GMT

Schools closure list

Hampshire County Council has been updating its list of the schools closing on Thursday.

See the latest closures here:

https://www.hants.gov.uk/schoolclosures

18:03 GMT

Portsmouth schools announce closures

Readers have posted on the News' Facebook page of schools closing in the city.

The city council's page says the storm will impact the area but has yet to provide any details on the schools closed:

https://www.portsmouth.gov.uk/services/schools-learning-and-childcare/schools/school-closures/

17:41 GMT

Arundel Court Primary

The Portsmouth school will close

17:28 GMT

Swanmore College announces closure

The college is the latest to confirm its closure ahead of severe bad weather

17:25 GMT

M27 drivers warned

National Highways issued a warning to those using Hampshire's major motorway:

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/people/storm-ciaran-m27-drivers-warned-as-storm-ciaran-prepares-to-batter-hampshires-major-motorway-4393354

17:18 GMT

More schools announce closure

Hollywater School, East Hampshire

The Hamble School, Winchester and Eastleigh

Red Barn Community Primary School, Portchester

Hamble Primary School, New Forest

Alverstoke Community Infant School, Gosport

17:14 GMT

More schools announce closure

Cupernham Junior School, Test Valley

Cams Hill School, Fareham

Osborne School, Winchester and Eastleigh

Wallisdean Junior School, Fareham and Gosport

Wildern School, Winchester and Eastleigh

Boorley Park, Winchester and Eastleigh

17:09 GMT

Fernhurst Junior School announces closure

The school said: "Having taken advice from the Local City Council Fernhurst Junior School will be closed tomorrow. I am sorry for the late notice and I hope everybody stays safe and this storm does not cause the damage that is forecast. We anticipate being open as normal on Friday3rd November."

16:59 GMT

Strong winds and heavy rain

See here for further details on the storm - https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/weather/storm-ciaran-live-updates-as-strong-winds-and-heavy-rain-to-hit-portsmouth-today-after-weather-warnings-4393496

16:45 GMT

Fernhurst Junior School in Southsea makes announcement

Dear Parents / Carer

We will be following the advice of Portsmouth City Council in regards to the current weather warnings.

Our intention is to be open but if we are advised to close we will send a message via Arbor as soon as we are contacted by the City Council. Sorry for the inconvenience and hopefully we will see you all tomorrow.

