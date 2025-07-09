Ex-teacher admits sex communication with girl

An ex-teacher has admitted sexual communication with a girl.

Bronwen James at Salisbury Magistrates Court. | Tom Wren / SWNS

Former PE teacher Bronwen James, 29, from Chippenham in Wiltshire, admitted one charge of engaging in a sexual communication with a child when she appeared at Salisbury Crown Court earlier.

She denied a further 11 charges, including six counts of sexual activity with two girls and four charges of sexual activity with a boy. She was released on conditional bail until her trial on 27 April next year at Winchester Crown Court.

The teacher had been charged with a total of 13 offences relating to alleged offences in Titchfield and Fareham, as well as in Chippenham in Wiltshire, and Alton in Staffordshire.

A 13th charge of making an indecent Category C photograph of a child was not put to the defendant.