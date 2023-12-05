A former Waterlooville police inspector has appeared in court charged with sexual assaults against 18 complainants dating back more than 20 years.

Gerard Hutchings, who worked at Waterlooville in the 1990s, faces 29 counts, including allegations of indecent assaults, causing a person to engage in sexual activity and misconduct in a public office.

The 64-year-old, of Wingrove Road, Ashurst, was wearing a suit and tie and spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth at the preliminary hearing at Southampton Magistrates’ Court. District judge Peter Greenfield sent the case to be heard at Southampton Crown Court on January 5 and released Hutchings on unconditional bail until then.

He told the defendant: “I will send all these cases to the crown court, I will grant you unconditional bail, if you are not there the judge can issue a warrant, otherwise free to go.”