Ex-Waterlooville police inspector appears in court charged with sexual assaults against 18 complainants
Gerard Hutchings, who worked at Waterlooville in the 1990s, faces 29 counts, including allegations of indecent assaults, causing a person to engage in sexual activity and misconduct in a public office.
The 64-year-old, of Wingrove Road, Ashurst, was wearing a suit and tie and spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth at the preliminary hearing at Southampton Magistrates’ Court. District judge Peter Greenfield sent the case to be heard at Southampton Crown Court on January 5 and released Hutchings on unconditional bail until then.
He told the defendant: “I will send all these cases to the crown court, I will grant you unconditional bail, if you are not there the judge can issue a warrant, otherwise free to go.”
The complainants were aged between 17 and 31 at the time of the alleged incidents, according to Hampshire police. Confirming the charges, a force spokesman said: “The alleged offending took place between 1999 and 2007 in various police stations across the Hampshire force area, where Mr Hutchings worked as an inspector. He left the force in 2007. The Operation Marmion team began an investigation in 2021, following reports about this alleged offending.”