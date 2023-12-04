News you can trust since 1877
Man fighting for life after “medical incident” while boxing at Portsmouth Basecamp gym

A man was rushed to hospital and is fighting for his life after a “medical incident” while boxing at a city gym.
By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Dec 2023, 17:56 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 17:56 GMT
A man in his 50s suffered a medical episode reportedly while boxing at Basecamp sports facility, Limberline Spur, Hilsea, on Saturday around 9.30am. An air ambulance was said to have attended the incident. Police are now investigating after the man was taken to hospital in a “serious" condition.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a medical incident at a premises on Limberline Spur, Hilsea, by our colleagues at South Central Ambulance Service shortly after 9.30am on Saturday (2 December). A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital in a serious condition. We are continuing to conduct enquiries into the circumstances leading up to the incident.”