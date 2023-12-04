A man in his 50s suffered a medical episode reportedly while boxing at Basecamp sports facility, Limberline Spur, Hilsea, on Saturday around 9.30am. An air ambulance was said to have attended the incident. Police are now investigating after the man was taken to hospital in a “serious" condition.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a medical incident at a premises on Limberline Spur, Hilsea, by our colleagues at South Central Ambulance Service shortly after 9.30am on Saturday (2 December). A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital in a serious condition. We are continuing to conduct enquiries into the circumstances leading up to the incident.”