Explosives team remove unexploded bomb from underpass in Lake Road, Portsmouth

AN EXPLOSIVES team have removed an unexploded bomb from an underpass in the city.

The Explosives Ordnance Disposal team were called out approximately an hour ago to deal with the device that was found near Lake Road and a cordon was put in place at the junction with Commercial Road.

In a statement police said: ‘We just wanted to let you know that the EOD team has removed the suspected, unexploded ordnance device from the underpass near Lake Road which was found earlier, and the cordon has been lifted.

‘Thanks for your patience while we dealt with this incident.’

