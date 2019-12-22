Primark in Commercial Road, Portsmouth closed after fire alarm

Have your say

A STORE in Portsmouth has been closed after a fire alarm.

Primark in Commercial Road has been shut following a fire alarm and shoppers out getting last minute purchases before Christmas had to leave the shop.

Shoppers in Commercial Road outside Primark

One shopper said: ‘I was right at the front of the queue when the alarm went off.

‘Everyone came piling out. I wouldn’t be surprised if some people have gone out with stuff they haven’t paid for.

'It is the worst time for it to happen this weekend.’

Other shops in Cascades Shopping Centre have reportedly not been affected and remain open.