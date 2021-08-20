Police say they are getting more than three reports a day of the scam, which involves people pretending to be buyers walking away with expensive goods, particularly electrical items, after fooling sellers that they have made a bank transfer to pay for them.

There have been a total of 21 incidents since August 14 across Hampshire, say officers, with Facebook Marketplace being the most targeted platform.

Laptops, mobile phones, tablets, games consoles, a drone and a watch are amongst the items stolen, ranging in price from £370 to £3,400.

The con involves the buyers convincing the sellers that a banking transfer has gone through

A spokeswoman said: ‘Those pretending to be “buyers” have answered a seller’s advert quickly and when they have turned up to collect the items, they have then convinced the buyer they have transferred the money by showing them the transfer on a banking app.

‘When the sellers have said they can’t see the money in their account, the "buyers” have convinced them it will appear soon and have left with the goods.

‘On some occasions, the “buyers” have taken a photo of the seller on their doorstep and asked them to produce ID.

‘We know online buying and selling sites are really popular and are a great way to trade second hand items, however we want to remind people to please be vigilant when selling items in this way.’

Police have issued advice that includes:

- Always check and be completely satisfied the money is in your bank account before you hand over the goods. Genuine buyers will accept that this is correct practice

- Have someone with you at home when prospective buyers attend, or arrange to meet them in a public place

- Do not show anyone ID. There should be no reason to pass over your personal details / ID to a prospective buyer

If you believe someone has attempted to scam you in this way, please try and note down a description of the people involved or vehicle they travelled in and make a report.