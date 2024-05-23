Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a 96-year-old woman found dead after a house fire have paid tribute to her - as police investigate the circumstances around her death.

The family of Emma Finch, 96, from Mill Road in Liss have paid tribute to their ‘dear mum’ after she was found by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service following a fire at her address last Friday (17 May). Police were called shortly after the Fire Service attended at 4:29am and an investigation was launched into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Joshua Powell, 26, of Elmfield Court, Lindford, has been charged with her murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today Thursday 23 May.

