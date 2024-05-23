Family of Liss woman, 96, who died after house fire pay tribute to "dear mum" as man charged with murder
The family of Emma Finch, 96, from Mill Road in Liss have paid tribute to their ‘dear mum’ after she was found by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service following a fire at her address last Friday (17 May). Police were called shortly after the Fire Service attended at 4:29am and an investigation was launched into the circumstances surrounding her death.
Joshua Powell, 26, of Elmfield Court, Lindford, has been charged with her murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today Thursday 23 May.
Emma’s family have paid tribute to her, saying: “The death of our dear Mum at the age of 96, has left a huge void in our lives, more so as to the circumstances surrounding her untimely death. We as a family would like to express our sincerest thanks to all the emergency services that attended Mum’s house on Friday, and the extensive team now investigating Mum’s death. The professionalism shown by all the services involved, the dignity shown to Mum brings much comfort to us at this very difficult time, for which we are so very grateful. We as a family request privacy at this time to help us come to terms with our loss. RIP Mum x”