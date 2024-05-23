Man due before Portsmouth magistrates over murder of woman, 96, after house blaze
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joshua Powell, 26, has been charged with murder following the death of pensioner Emma Finch in Liss on Friday 17 May at 4.29am. Hampshire Fire and Rescue attended a fire at an address in Mill Road before police were called to the scene.
“Upon officer attendance, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that the body of 96-year-old Emma Finch had been found at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.
Powell, of Elmfield Court, Lindford, has been charged with her murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today Thursday 23 May.