Man due before Portsmouth magistrates over murder of woman, 96, after house blaze

A man is due to appear before Portsmouth magistrates after being charged with the murder of a 96-year-old woman found dead following a house fire.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court

Joshua Powell, 26, has been charged with murder following the death of pensioner Emma Finch in Liss on Friday 17 May at 4.29am. Hampshire Fire and Rescue attended a fire at an address in Mill Road before police were called to the scene.

“Upon officer attendance, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that the body of 96-year-old Emma Finch had been found at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.