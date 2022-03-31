John Wyatt, 75, from Waterlooville, was involved in a collision between Mountbatton Centre and Hilsea Lido.

He tragically passed away after being rush to Southampton General Hospital at roughly 4.20pm, on March 14.

John Wyatt, 75, from Waterlooville, was taken to Southampton General Hospital on March 14 but has died Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

In an emotional tribute shared with Hampshire Constabulary, Mr Wyatt’s family said: ‘In loving memory of John David Wyatt, a truly selfless, giving and wonderful husband, father and a true friend to everyone who knew him, inspiring so many with his generosity and kindness.

‘He will be hugely missed, yet those treasured memories we have, will keep him in our hearts forever.’

Specially trained officers are supporting Mr Wyatt’s family.

An investigation into the exact circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Police Sergeant Cheryl Cumming, from the Roads Policing Unit, said ‘Our thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

‘We are working hard to piece together the final moments before this fatal collision and would still like to speak to any witnesses.

‘You may have been cycling or walking through the area at the time and saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath.

‘If you have any information that may assist our enquiries please get in touch.’

People are advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44220102608/Op Width.

An online form can be submitted here.

