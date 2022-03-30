Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Screenshots allegedly from a chat group linked to the academy were widely circulated on social media following England’s defeat against Italy in the Euros final in July last year.

Now two teenagers, aged 17 and 18, have been ordered to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

They will face charges under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘The court appearance follows a report that we received shortly after 3am on Wednesday July 14, 2021, of a screenshot circulating on social media depicting discriminatory language.

‘The comments were alleged to originate from a group chat relating to Portsmouth Football Club’s under-18 academy.

‘The report was investigated as a hate-related incident.’

Portsmouth FC issued a statement at the time of the allegations saying: ‘Portsmouth Football Club are aware of images circulating on social media that allegedly originate from an academy U18 group chat and which are discriminatory in nature.

‘The club have launched an immediate investigation and will provide an update once this has been completed.

‘Portsmouth Football Club strongly condemn racism and are totally committed to the elimination of all forms of discrimination.

‘There is no place for it in our game or society as a whole.’

