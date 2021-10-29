Family's anger as man who killed 80-year-old in Waterlooville crash avoids jail term despite admitting causing death by careless driving
A MAN has been spared jail for causing the death of an 80-year-old pensioner in a crash involving a mobility scooter - leaving the bereaved family feeling like their lives have been ‘ripped apart’.
Ben Green, 23, of Aintree Drive, Waterlooville, was sentenced to 10 months jail suspended for 20 months at Portsmouth Crown Court, with the term labelled ‘disgusting’ by the deceased’s family.
Green, who initially denied causing 80-year-old John Dognini's death by careless driving, and causing his death while driving uninsured, admitted the offences at a previous hearing.
Read More
Mr Dognini was riding a mobility scooter out buying Christmas presents for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in December 2019 when the crash happened as he was nearly halfway across a pedestrian crossing while the traffic lights were red.
The court heard the crash happened at the junction of London Road and Winifred Road, Waterlooville, a 30mph zone, on December 2. Green was travelling uninsured in his mum’s Vauxhall Corsa at 36mph as he collided with the disabled pensioner after having only braked half a second before.
Mr Dognini died 10 days later after the crash after family said his body was left ‘shattered’.
He had been due to celebrate his 60th wedding anniversary with his wife Julia in March last year who has been left ‘lonely’ and ‘depressed’.
The family, speaking after the verdict, said: ‘How can you not give someone a custodial sentence when they have taken an innocent person’s life?
‘We feel disgusted and let down by justice. We have a life sentence.
‘If he had been sent to jail that at least would have been something. He only had his licence taken off him last month.
‘This has ripped us apart as a family.’
Judge David Melville QC said it was a ‘horrible story’ and an ‘appalling tragedy’ after describing Mr Dognini as a ‘much-loved family man’.
The judge said the low sun ‘had a part to play’ but told Green he was ‘negligent’.
‘You were travelling at 34mph and increased your speed to 36mph as the collision occurred,’ he said.
‘It was more than momentary misbehaviour as it went on for some seconds.’
He added: ‘You drove for some time blinded and should have stopped. It’s a serious case of careless driving.’
Judge Melville also handed Green 200 hours of unpaid work, gave him 20 rehabilitation days and disqualified him for two years from driving and told him he would need an extended re-test.