Man in 50s pronounced dead after police and ambulances are called to incident on Copnor Road junction

A MAN has died following an incident in Portsmouth last night.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Friday, 29th October 2021, 12:01 pm

Police were called at 6.59pm yesterday evening to the junction of Copnor Road and Amberley Road.

They were responding to concern for the safety of a man in his 50s.

The scene at the incident last night. Picture: Fiona Callingham

Officers and ambulances attended and the man was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed.

At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

