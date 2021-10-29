Police were called at 6.59pm yesterday evening to the junction of Copnor Road and Amberley Road.

They were responding to concern for the safety of a man in his 50s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene at the incident last night. Picture: Fiona Callingham

Officers and ambulances attended and the man was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed.

At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron