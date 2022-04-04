Chief Inspector Fifi Gulam-Husen has taken over the role of heading up the district and has said she will continue to make ‘lives difficult’ for county lines gangs plaguing the area.

The experienced female officer, who has spent 19 years policing – including a lengthy stint with the Met – also vowed to clampdown on violent thugs abusing women in an effort to make the district ‘safer’ for vulnerable residents.

Chief Insp Gulam-Husen praised her predecessor Chief Inspector Mark Lewis, for his work as district commander over the years.

Speaking of her own crime-clampdown vision, Chief Insp Gulam-Husen said: ‘I will follow closely in his footsteps with a continued focus on priorities such as targeting class A drugs supply across the districts.

‘I have been told already about the excellent work that goes on across Fareham and Gosport to tackle suppliers, and policing teams will be continuing this work, making life incredibly difficult for those who traffic drugs and exploit young and vulnerable people in our area.

‘We also have a focus on targeting perpetrators of violence against women and girls, and I want to reassure our communities that I am dedicated to ensuring that Fareham and Gosport are safer spaces for everyone.’

The top cop first joined the police force 19 years ago, as a front line officer in the Metropolitan Police, having previously spent 10 years working in the private sector.

Her career in London saw her at the forefront of some of the country’s most high profile policing operations, including the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, and the summer Olympics in 2012.

She has also policed other large events such as the London 10k run, and is an experienced football match commander.

After an exciting tenure with the Met, Chief Insp Gulam-Husen transferred to Nottinghamshire Police in 2020 where she undertook a digital policing role, bringing on board new technology for the force and working closely with Microsoft.

Following this, she became response and patrol chief inspector, with 300 officers under her command, before making her move to the south coast.

Chief Inspector Gulam-Husen added that having friends and family in Hampshire was a ‘big draw’ for her when it came to deciding her next ‘exciting’ policing step.

‘I’ve come to realise the importance, for me, of living and working close to those I love, and I am delighted to be able to represent the communities here in Fareham and Gosport,’ she said.

‘Hampshire is such a beautiful part of the country, and I’m looking forward to getting to know the local area, the people that live here, and the fantastic policing teams.

‘I’m committed to making sure that officers and staff are delivering the best possible service to the public, and that all of our communities feel their voices are being heard and that they have trust and confidence in us.’

