Police have set up a cordon in Westbury Road, Fareham, following the altercation and have closed off the street to the public. The fight broke out at 1.21am this morning near the Nationwide Building Society.
An investigation has been launched. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.21am on August 30 to reports of a group fighting on Westbury Road, Fareham.
“On arrival, officers located a man in his 40s with a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 with reference 44250392253.”