Fareham cyclist dies after "incident" involving white van as police investigate

The rider of the bicycle, a 56-year-old man from Fareham, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police have now confirmed he has died. His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police investigating

A spokeswoman said: “We are continuing our enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to speak with anyone who can assist and has not yet made contact with police.

“If you were in the area at the time of the incident, or saw either the van or bike in the lead up to the collision, then please get in touch. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident.