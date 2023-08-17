A video of the incident in Tokio Road showed a series of blasts and then flames coming from where the road was dug up and safety barriers installed.

Blasts were seen coming from "exposed live wires" in Tokio Road, according to a resident. Pic supplied

SSEN had reportedly started digging the road following a power outage in a few houses.

But then on August 1, people in the road where left startled after seeing explosions erupt just feet from the doors of terraced houses in the street.

One local said: “The rain got into the holes and live wires had been left exposed, causing an explosion and a power outage for 12 hours.”

The person said residents have “heard nothing since” from the company and claimed “lives were put a risk”.

No one was hurt following the blasts.