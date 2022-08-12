The floral tributes and a flag have been put on a fence on the recreation ground in Hillson Drive, Fareham by Henry Cort.
It comes after a 34-year-old man died on Wednesday morning.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Fareham dog walker and trainer Ian 'Wiggy' Symes thought to be killed by XL American Bully breed dog
-
2
Man dies after dog attack at Hillson Drive recreation ground in Fareham - owner is arrested
-
3
Police have found a missing Southsea woman
-
4
Royal Navy warship based in Portsmouth is due to set sail on a three-year mission to maintain the security in Gulf
-
5
Police update over Leigh Park dog attack that left girl, 3, seriously injured
He has been named locally as Wiggy Symes.
Tributes left at the scene have paid fond tribute to Mr Symes, who was a dog lover.
One said: ‘Remembering the fondest memories of growing up together. It won’t be the same round here with out you. Keep on strutting, lots of love.’
Another said: ‘Shine bright you beautiful human being. Fly high Wiggy. Always in my heart and never forgotten. All my love forever and a day.’
‘Wig, my brother from another mother, will miss you so much. Love you, fly high, keep the Stella chilled.’
A 20-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death. He has been released from custody without charge but remains under investigation while police enquiries continue.