The floral tributes and a flag have been put on a fence on the recreation ground in Hillson Drive, Fareham by Henry Cort.

It comes after a 34-year-old man died on Wednesday morning.

A shrine set up at the recreation in Hillson Drive, Fareham, in memory of Wiggy Symes, who died after a dog attack there Picture: Steve Deeks

He has been named locally as Wiggy Symes.

Tributes left at the scene have paid fond tribute to Mr Symes, who was a dog lover.

One said: ‘Remembering the fondest memories of growing up together. It won’t be the same round here with out you. Keep on strutting, lots of love.’

Another said: ‘Shine bright you beautiful human being. Fly high Wiggy. Always in my heart and never forgotten. All my love forever and a day.’

‘Wig, my brother from another mother, will miss you so much. Love you, fly high, keep the Stella chilled.’