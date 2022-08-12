Fareham dog attack: Shrine set up in memory of man who died - named locally as Wiggy Symes

A shrine has been set up in memory of a man who died after being attacked by a dog.

By Steve Deeks
Friday, 12th August 2022, 11:06 am
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 1:21 pm

The floral tributes and a flag have been put on a fence on the recreation ground in Hillson Drive, Fareham by Henry Cort.

It comes after a 34-year-old man died on Wednesday morning.

Read More

Read More
Tetchy argument ensues as Havant firefighter challenges man for having bonfire i...
A shrine set up at the recreation in Hillson Drive, Fareham, in memory of Wiggy Symes, who died after a dog attack there Picture: Steve Deeks

Most Popular

He has been named locally as Wiggy Symes.

SEE ALSO: Heartfelt tribute paid to man who died after dog attack

Tributes left at the scene have paid fond tribute to Mr Symes, who was a dog lover.

One said: ‘Remembering the fondest memories of growing up together. It won’t be the same round here with out you. Keep on strutting, lots of love.’

A shrine set up at the recreation in Hillson Drive, Fareham, in memory of Wiggy Symes, who died after a dog attack there Picture: Steve Deeks

Another said: ‘Shine bright you beautiful human being. Fly high Wiggy. Always in my heart and never forgotten. All my love forever and a day.’

‘Wig, my brother from another mother, will miss you so much. Love you, fly high, keep the Stella chilled.’

A 20-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death. He has been released from custody without charge but remains under investigation while police enquiries continue.