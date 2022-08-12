Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Wiggy’ Symes died after the incident at the recreation ground off Hillson Drive in Fareham on Wednesday.

A close friend of ‘Wiggy’ was in tears as she paid respects at a shrine to him this morning.

A shrine set up at the recreation in Hillson Drive, Fareham, in memory of Wiggy Symes, who died after a dog attack there Picture: Steve Deeks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: ‘He had a heart of gold…the biggest heart. He was so loved from everyone around here.

‘He couldn’t do enough for anyone. This place won’t be the same. He had the biggest smile.

‘There are not enough words to describe how kind he was. He was so good with kids. He would come round and entertain them and take them to the shop. He would help me with stuff around the house.

‘It’s just a massive shock. People need to honour him.

‘The person whose dog it was has to live with the guilt for the rest of their life. It’s horrific what happened.’

The mum added: ‘I’ve seen a lot of love for him. The community has come together and will deal with it together.

‘He was always so happy and would let the world get him down.

‘There won’t be a dry eye in Fareham. It will be the biggest funeral.’

Lynn Wonch, 60, was walking her chihuahua at the recreation ground this morning. She said: ‘I heard a man had died…I was scared to come down here. My dog would be no help.

‘It’s very sad. You don’t expect that sort of thing to happen.’

Another local said: ‘I’m shocked to hear that, it’s so sad.’

A resident who heard the commotion said: ‘We heard an air ambulance come down. But we didn’t know what had happened.

‘It’s a real shock.’