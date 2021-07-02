The family at a house in Gosport Road, Fareham, were ‘living in fear’ after the thugs would stay at the address and engage in anti-social behaviour.

Portsmouth magistrates have now imposed a three-month partial closure order. This means only the five people living at the house can enter the property.

The behaviour has been so bad that it is affecting surrounding neighbours’ mental health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Gosport Road, Fareham, on March 8. Picture: Hampshire police

Neighbours reported seeing drug-dealing and fighting near the property. An investigation remains ongoing into suspected drugs supply at the address, police said.

Around 10 officers raided the address in March, making an arrest.

One woman told The News: ‘As neighbours we have had to put up with the dealing, (and) the permanent smell of cannabis which is smoked all day every day and night.

‘The smell is so bad that we can’t have our windows open, they have fights.

‘We get the addicts coming to our door at all hours of the night because they don’t know which house to go to, the drug deals happen out in plain sight along the road, (and) round in Redlands Lane by the school.’

She added: ‘It’s not fair and it’s making myself and others mentally ill with the stress, lack of sleep and fear of what’s happening.’

Hampshire police said they sought the partial closure order after ‘persistent anti-social behaviour’.

Anti-social behaviour officer, PC Stuart Grover, said: ‘This order has been put in place to protect the resident, their family, and the wider community from the impact of persistent anti-social behaviour which caused local people to live in fear.

‘One such resident described that they were living a “nightmare”.

‘We are pleased that this order has been secured and hope it provides some reassurance to the local community that we will take action and use all available powers to address issues affecting them.

‘Anyone who breaches this order can expect to be arrested and prosecuted.’

Anyone needing support with anti-social behaviour should call police on 101, or their council.

Police arrested a 40-year-old man from Fareham on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply on March 8.

He is still under investigation.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron