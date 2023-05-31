Envirochem Analytical Laboratories Limited, based at The Gardens, Broadcut, was slammed by the government’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE) for its lack of competency after appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

The firm provides an occupational hygiene consultancy service to customers across the south of England – but failed in its duty. Reports provided by Envirochem are used by customers to make decisions on protecting their workforce from risks to their health from substances including hazardous chemicals and dusts. However, Envirochem provided one customer with a ‘deficient occupational hygiene exposure monitoring report’, HSE said.

An investigation by HSE found the report to be ‘inadequate’ and ‘did not provide the information necessary regarding the extent of exposure to hazardous substances’, including isocyanates from paint spraying, a potent respiratory sensitiser. ‘The report used inappropriate occupational hygiene monitoring and analysis methods and consequently under-reported the actual exposures at the customers premises,’ a statement from the HSE said.

The court heard the services the company provided included the provision of reports, following testing carried out by their consultants at customer premises.

Envirochem pleaded guilty to breaching The Health and Safety at Work Act and was fined £2,000 and ordered to pay £6,583 in costs.

HSE inspector Nicola Pinckney said: ‘This was a case of the company failing to provide the specialist services which its customer expected. Consultancies providing specialist services have a responsibility to ensure they are competent to undertake this type of work, undertake the work to the correct standards and provide accurate reports.

‘They need to provide the necessary information, instruction, training and supervision to their employees undertaking this work to enable them to provide this specialist service. I would urge those wanting to appoint occupational hygiene specialists to check with the relevant professional body, such as the British Occupational Hygiene Society, as to whether those offering consultancy services are competent to do so.’

