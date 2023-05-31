Emergency services called to Milton Road, Waterlooville as car overturns and leaves one person seriously injured
In a one-vehicle crash on Milton Road, Waterlooville, a car was overturned leaving one person with ‘serious injuries’.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 9.53am to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Milton Road, where a car had overturned.
The road was closed while officers attended, it was reopened around 11.30am. One person reported serious injuries.’
Photographs taken at the scene of the incident show a car lying on its side with two fire engines and an ambulance in attendance, alongside police officers.