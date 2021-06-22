Fareham man, 53, appears at court over sexually assaulting girl and for punching detention officer and smearing faeces in cell after arrest
A MAN has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Fareham.
Gary Ruddick, 53, of Fairfield Avenue, allegedly touched the schoolgirl in Wallisdean Avenue on Friday morning between 8am and 8.30am.
Prosecutor Lucy Paddick told Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court the crown’s case is that Ruddick walked ‘right up’ to the girl before grabbing her shoulder and propositioning her after allegedly saying ‘hey babe’.
Read More
The girl was not hurt during the incident.
Ruddick also faces charges of assaulting an emergency worker by punching a detention officer and criminal damage.
The criminal damage charge relates to an allegation he ‘smeared faeces around the cell’ while in custody, the prosecutor added.
Ruddick did not enter any pleas.
He was granted bail – with the chair of the bench concluding he ‘had the right to bail’.
SEE ALSO: PCSO avoids jail
The defendant will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on July 19.