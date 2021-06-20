Police were called to an address in Buckland Avenue, Basingstoke, in the early hours of this morning.

Officers discovered a man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s with serious injures.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

Formal identification procedures remain ongoing at this time.

Police have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody at this time.

Detective Superintendent Neil Corrigan said: ‘We understand this incident will come as a shock to the local community.

‘Please be reassured that we have a number of officers working hard at the scene and the surrounding areas to establish the exact circumstances, and a man is in custody.

‘We believe all parties involved in this incident were known to one another.

‘If you live in the area and have any information or concerns about this incident, do not hesitate to speak with one of our officers if you see them, or give us a call on 101 quoting Operation Carnation.’

Anyone with information can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

