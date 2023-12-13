Fareham man admits burglary and shouting at care home residents at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court
Justin Bridges, aged 52, of Wickham Road in Fareham, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 11 and he pleaded guilty to attempted burglary at The Wine Cellar on Fareham High Street on May 19 and June 2.
He also pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress towards a member of the public on June 1.
He failed to comply with a Community Protection Notice (CPN) on three occasions the first being when he spat at the windows of the Fareham Borough Council offices.
The second failure to comply with a CPN was on June 16 when Bridges acted aggressively towards residents at Red House Care Home on Southampton Road in Fareham.
On June 20 he failed to comply with a CPN after behaving aggressively towards residents at Red House Care Home.
Justin was issued with a Community Protection Notice Warning on April 17 which required him to desist from behaving in a manner that would cause people harassment, alarm or distress.
He ignored this warning and on April 19, he became abusive towards a member of staff at Red House care home. He swore at the woman and behaved aggressively, before casting abuse at vulnerable residents.
Bridges was served with a full Community Protection Notice which, in addition to the requirements outlined in the initial CPNW, prohibited him from entering any of the property belonging to Red House care home.