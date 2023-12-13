A Fareham man has admitted a number of offences in court including burglary and shouting at care home residents.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He also pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress towards a member of the public on June 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He failed to comply with a Community Protection Notice (CPN) on three occasions the first being when he spat at the windows of the Fareham Borough Council offices.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The second failure to comply with a CPN was on June 16 when Bridges acted aggressively towards residents at Red House Care Home on Southampton Road in Fareham.

On June 20 he failed to comply with a CPN after behaving aggressively towards residents at Red House Care Home.

SEE ALSO: Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham declares critical incident following extreme pressures on its services

Justin was issued with a Community Protection Notice Warning on April 17 which required him to desist from behaving in a manner that would cause people harassment, alarm or distress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad