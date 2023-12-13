Queen Alexandra Hospital has declared a critical incident after announcing that the hospital and emergency department are currently full with patients.

Queen Alexandra Hospital, located in Cosham, declared the critical incident on December 12 and the Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust is asking that people without life threatening injuries and conditions should not attend the emergency department unless it is essential.

In a statement the Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said: “We are seeing high numbers of unwell people through our Emergency Department and the hospital is full of patients needing our care. This means we are seeing delays for both patients arriving by ambulance and those walking into ED, that are much longer than our patients would expect. This is not acceptable, and we apologise to our patients and community.

QA Hospital has declared a critical incident.

“Our emergency services remain open and we will still be here for people who have life threatening injuries and illnesses, but there will be long waits for other injuries and conditions. Everyone who attends the Emergency Department but doesn’t need to be treated there will be redirected to an alternative service.