Neil Blackman’s St Michaels Road home in Locks Heath was raided by police on the morning of Friday 8 September, where they seized a firearm, ammunition, gunpowder, knives, and a number of firearm component parts including a silencer.

The 57-year-old appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he admitted the offences. The case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court for sentence next month on October 13. He has been remanded in custody until then.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

A 46-year-old woman was also arrested during the investigation, but she has been released on bail until later this year.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said on Sunday: “Following enquiries, 57-year-old Neil Blackman, of St Michaels Road, was charged with possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate and possession of a knife in public.