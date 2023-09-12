Fareham man admits firearms offences after police raid address and seize weapons and ammunition
Neil Blackman’s St Michaels Road home in Locks Heath was raided by police on the morning of Friday 8 September, where they seized a firearm, ammunition, gunpowder, knives, and a number of firearm component parts including a silencer.
The 57-year-old appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he admitted the offences. The case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court for sentence next month on October 13. He has been remanded in custody until then.
A 46-year-old woman was also arrested during the investigation, but she has been released on bail until later this year.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said on Sunday: “Following enquiries, 57-year-old Neil Blackman, of St Michaels Road, was charged with possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate and possession of a knife in public.
"He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday 11 September. A 46-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate has been bailed until 8 December.”