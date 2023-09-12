News you can trust since 1877
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Fareham man admits firearms offences after police raid address and seize weapons and ammunition

A Fareham man has admitted firearms offences after police raided his address and seized weapons and ammunition.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 10:58 BST
Neil Blackman’s St Michaels Road home in Locks Heath was raided by police on the morning of Friday 8 September, where they seized a firearm, ammunition, gunpowder, knives, and a number of firearm component parts including a silencer.

The 57-year-old appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he admitted the offences. The case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court for sentence next month on October 13. He has been remanded in custody until then.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
A 46-year-old woman was also arrested during the investigation, but she has been released on bail until later this year.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said on Sunday: “Following enquiries, 57-year-old Neil Blackman, of St Michaels Road, was charged with possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate and possession of a knife in public.

"He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday 11 September. A 46-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate has been bailed until 8 December.”